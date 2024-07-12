Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RFV stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $119.56.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

