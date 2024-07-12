Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.76

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.76 and last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 97975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMMO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

