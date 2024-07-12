Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 725,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 410,876 shares.The stock last traded at $100.72 and had previously closed at $99.24.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,200,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,022,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

