Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,452 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 10,321 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $24.83. 4,932,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 104,831 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

