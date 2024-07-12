Investors Purchase High Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 65,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,980 call options.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 85,909,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,499. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $397,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,542.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock worth $3,650,206 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.