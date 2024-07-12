Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 2.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 2,415,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 567,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
