iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 30.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 341.6% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 387.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 261,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.58. 4,075,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,032. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

