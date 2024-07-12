iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Council LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.