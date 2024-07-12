iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 670.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 15,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,105. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
