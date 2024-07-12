iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,888,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 593.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 35,574,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,154,752. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.