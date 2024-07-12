iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.74. 726,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

