iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648,190 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.52% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $566,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,354,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. 2,015,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

