iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,036. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

