iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $213.52

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $213.52 and last traded at $213.36, with a volume of 6268265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

