IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISO. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

