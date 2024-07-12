Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,879,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,975,653 shares.The stock last traded at $50.75 and had previously closed at $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.