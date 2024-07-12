Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,879,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,975,653 shares.The stock last traded at $50.75 and had previously closed at $50.73.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
