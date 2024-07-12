Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 4,190

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,435 ($56.81) to GBX 4,190 ($53.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.44) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,065.83 ($77.70).

LON SXS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,054 ($39.12). The company had a trading volume of 158,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,130.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,346.30. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,728 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,861 ($49.46).

In other news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,051.47). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

