Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.81 or 1.00011173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.