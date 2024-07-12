John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 24,550 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 198,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

