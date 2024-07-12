John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 388,339 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,207. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCYO

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.