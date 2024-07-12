John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 525 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $94.95. 147,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,353. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

