John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMVFree Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:EEMV traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,486 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

