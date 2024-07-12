Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL traded up $8.03 on Friday, reaching $225.49. The company had a trading volume of 210,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,266. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $225.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.