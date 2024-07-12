Joshua E. T. A. Egan Sells 61,279 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 61,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £42,895.30 ($54,944.67).

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

LON:MRK opened at GBX 70 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.49. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64.50 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

