JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,464 ($18.75) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 1,310 ($16.78) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,048.80 ($13.43).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
