Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBAXY

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.