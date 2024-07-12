Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBAXY
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 2.4 %
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What does consumer price index measure?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.