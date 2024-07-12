Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

