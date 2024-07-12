Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $420.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $420.84 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

