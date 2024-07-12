KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 1,052,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,373,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in KE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $7,957,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

