Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.24.

BILL opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Equities analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

