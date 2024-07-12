Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Up 175.5% in June

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

KRNLW remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

