KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after purchasing an additional 334,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,950,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

