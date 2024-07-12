Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.71. 608,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,133,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

