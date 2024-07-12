Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 11,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

About Kion Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

