Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 441.4% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 441.4% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 104,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,017. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.