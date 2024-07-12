Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 0.2%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €121.80 ($132.39) and last traded at €124.00 ($134.78). Approximately 27,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €124.20 ($135.00).

Krones Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

