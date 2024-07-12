Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 3.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.51 and last traded at $119.51. 891,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,045,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.