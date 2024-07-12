Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,214. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

