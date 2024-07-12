Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of LPSIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
