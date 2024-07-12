Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $4.04 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for 3.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

