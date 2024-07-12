Leuthold Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,041,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,313. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

