Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 133,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

