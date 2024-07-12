Leuthold Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,038.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 111,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.43. 282,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,953. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

