Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $155.03. 2,141,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

