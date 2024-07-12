Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 133,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 142,581 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXEO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

