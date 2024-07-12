Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.56 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

