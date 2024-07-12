Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.70 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $131.70 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

