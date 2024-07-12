LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,184 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.77% of PulteGroup worth $448,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,806. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

