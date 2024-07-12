LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.64% of Ryder System worth $191,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 73.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 358,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $130.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

