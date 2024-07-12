LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $383,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Up 1.7 %

HPQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,811. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.