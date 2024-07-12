LSV Asset Management Sells 20,364 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $241,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.62.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $479.88. 2,709,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,440. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $483.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.